Illegal demolition case: Goa crime branch issues summons to Mumbai-based woman

Panaji, Jun 30 (PTI) The Goa police's crime branch has issued fresh summons to a Mumbai-based woman in the Assagao house demolition case, a senior official said.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (crime branch) Rahul Gupta said the crime branch has asked Puja Sharma to appear before the investigating officer on July 1.

Sharma was named one of the accused in the case involving an unauthorised partial demolition of a house at Assagao in North Goa.

Three police officers, including Inspector Prashil Desai of Anjuna police station, have been suspended in connection with the case.

Gupta said that the Anjuna police had sent a summons to Sharma at her residence earlier, but it was unserved as she was unavailable there.

This was the second summons served to her, he said.

According to the police, Sharma has claimed she owns the said property.

The resident of a one-storey house in Assagao, Prinsha Agarwadekar, earlier lodged a police complaint alleging that her home was partially demolished on June 22, and unidentified persons abducted her husband Pradeep and son Prince.

The police later arrested Arshad Khwaja (51) from near Panaji, who claimed to be the owner of the property and driver of the bulldozer.

The demolition of the house has created a political controversy, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant instituting a high-level inquiry led by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goyal into the case. PTI RPS ARU