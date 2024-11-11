Illegal diversion of subsidised fertilizers comes to light in Indore; factory operator booked

Indore, Nov 11 (PTI) An FIR was registered on Monday against the operator of a factory in Indore district for illegal diversion of subsidised fertilizers meant for use by farmers, an official of the Agriculture Department said.

Advertisment

He said "NPK" (which refers to three nutrients plants need to grow -- nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) fertilizer products were being made illegally in the factory from urea, single super phosphate and muriate of potash given to farmers on subsidy by the Madhya Pradesh government.

According to the official, during an inspection, about 950 tonnes of subsidized urea and other raw materials were seized from the factory located in the Khudail police station area of the district.

However, it was not clear from where the raw materials were purchased, he said.

Advertisment

The official said the FIR was registered against the operator of the factory under the Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

A detailed investigation was underway. PTI HWP ADU RSY