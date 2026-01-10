Illegal drug factory busted in MP’s Agar Malwa; Rs 10 crore mephedrone seized

Agar Malwa (MP), Jan 10 (PTI) Police busted an illegal drug manufacturing unit in the Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday and seized mephedrone worth about Rs 10 crore, officials said.

The factory was located in a farmhouse near the Indore-Kota National Highway, about 20 km from the district headquarters, they said.

“The Central Bureau of Narcotics received specific intelligence that mephedrone was being manufactured at Teerth Herbal Nursery farmhouse in Aamla village and that someone was expected to collect a large consignment,” said Superintendent of CBN’s Ujjain unit Mukesh Khatri.

He said a joint team of their Ujjain, Jawra and Neemuch units reached the spot around 4 am and cordoned off the premises from all sides before launching the operation. However, no one arrived to collect the consignment till 10 am, he said.

During a search of the farmhouse, officials seized 31.25 kg of mephedrone, valued at nearly Rs 10 crore, and 600 kg of chemicals used for making narcotic substances, he said.

Khatri and another CBN official, V S Kumar, said some suspects were taken into custody from the spot, and further investigation was underway. PTI COR LAL NR