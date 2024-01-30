Illegal drug manufacturing lab busted in Gr Noida, 4 foreign nationals held: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an illegal drug manufacturing lab in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida and arrested four foreign nationals.

Those arrested have been identified as Nigerian national Eze Uchenna James (49), Alitumo Ifedi Shedrack (28), Eze Ibe Emeka Chibuzo alias Iko (56) and Kenyan national Ivo Osita alias Usta alias Osey (44), police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh Eze, Alitumo and Ivo were previously arrested and convicted in drug trafficking cases and were out on conditional bail.

He said 445 grams of fine-quality banned methamphetamine drug, 1 kg of pseudoephedrine, 20.3 kg of raw materials and some lab equipment were recovered from their possession.

Methamphetamine is a fine-quality synthetic drug which has a high demand in rave parties, Singh said, adding that the accused were running an illegal drug-making lab in Greater Noida's Alistonia Estate, Chi-III.

On November 27, 2023, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka district was privy to a secret tip-off about a Nigerian national being involved in a drug syndicate. The team conducted a raid and nabbed Eze from Uttam Nagar, he said.

Another police officer said that on the instance of Eze, his associate Alitumo was arrested from the same area of Uttam Nagar on January 11 and about 100 grams of methamphetamine drug was recovered from his possession.

The officer said Alitumo along with Ibe and Ivo used to manufacture fine-quality methamphetamine drug in a Greater Noida-based lab, where the team subsequently conducted the raid and nabbed them on January 16.

Police said the accused used to distribute the drugs to their potential customers in Delhi and NCR. PTI ALK NB