Illegal drug-manufacturing unit busted in UP's Bhadohi, drugs worth over Rs one crore seized

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) The Lucknow unit of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Saturday busted an illegal drug-manufacturing unit operating here and seized drugs worth more than Rs one crore, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agrawal said a joint team of the ANTF and the local police raided a house in the Majhuda village under the Suriyawan police station limits and arrested factory owner Vijay Kumar Dubey.

"During the search, a large quantity of powder, chemicals, electronic machines and liquid stored in several bottles were recovered," Agrawal said.

He said 1.01 kg of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, valued at about Rs 1.10 crore, was seized. "The drug is highly stimulating and popular among affluent users and rave party attendees," he added.

An FIR has been registered against Dubey and his associate Prajwal Mishra alias Vicky under relevant sections of the NDPS Act on the complaint of ANTF inspector Darshan Yadav, the police said.

"During interrogation, Dubey told us that raw materials were supplied by Prajwal Mishra from Unnao, and both shared the profits equally," Agrawal said, adding that efforts are on to trace the absconding accused.