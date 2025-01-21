Illegal drugs being transported through courier service seized in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) A large consignment of illegal drugs allegedly being transported through a courier service in Jammu and Kashmir was seized in Srinagar city, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

In an operation against illegal drug trafficking, Srinagar Police in Karan Nagar has successfully seized a large consignment of illegal drugs being transported through a courier service, a police official said. He said the operation took place at the premises of a courier service located in the Chota Bazar locality.

Acting on a reliable information, a search was conducted at the courier office after following due legal procedures, resulting in the recovery of a substantial quantity of illegal drugs, the official said.

The seized drugs include 220 bottles of a banned drug, and 15 boxes of another banned drug, the official said.

Advertisment

Following the recovery, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law. Investigations are underway to trace both the forward and backward supply chain of the seized consignment, he added.

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused involved in this network, police said. PTI SSB MNK MNK