Illegal e-cigarettes supplier arrested in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly supplying illegal electronic cigarettes in Delhi's Rohini, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Ankit, a resident of Mubarakpur Dabas in Delhi, was allegedly caught with 174 e-cigarettes in Rohini's Sector Seven, police said.

Police received information about the illegal supply and set up a trap. The suspect was intercepted while riding a scooter allegedly used for transportation. The illegal items were allegedly recovered from his possession, leading to his immediate arrest, police said. PTI BM BM MNK MNK