Illegal encroachment attempt foiled in Kalwa reserved forest; one held

Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) A joint team of forest department and SRPF personnel foiled an illegal encroachment attempt in the reserved forest area in Kalwa near Thane and arrested a tempo driver, an official said on Sunday.

The team intercepted a loader truck on the reserved forest land in Thakurpada hamlet on October 30.

The driver was remanded to magisterial custody until November 14.

Authorities said the operation was a part of a broader crackdown on unauthorised construction and encroachment in reserved forest areas across Thane district. PTI COR NSK