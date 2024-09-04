Illegal entry in Ranthambore National Park: NGT issues notice to authorities

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a reply from the Jaipur regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and others in a matter regarding the alleged illegal entry of a dozen luxury vehicles in Ranthambore National Par in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

The green body was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a media report claiming that "influential people" on their private sports utility vehicles (SUVs) entered the critical tiger habitat area, while the rules prohibited any entry.

In an order passed last week, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad said, "The news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms." It impleaded as respondents or parties several authorities, including the ministry’s regional office, the district magistrate of Sawai Madhopur, the state’s principal chief conservator of forests and the chief wildlife warden.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response or reply by way of affidavit before the (Bhopal) central zonal bench of the tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing (on October 16)," the tribunal said. PTI MNR AS AS