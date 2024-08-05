Illegal factory located near DAE facility in Indore sealed

Indore, Aug 5 (PTI) The Indore administration on Monday sealed an illegal factory adjacent to the boundary wall of a major institute of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) here, in which bottling and refilling of acid, phenyl and other dangerous chemicals was being done, officials said.

According to the officials, a team of the administration sealed the factory adjacent to the boundary wall of Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RR-CAT) in the Rau area of Indore.

The factory, which was being run on private land without government permission, was involved in bottling and refilling acid, phenyl and other dangerous chemicals, they said.

Under provisions of the Atomic Energy Act, such activities are prohibited around an institute like RR-CAT and this matter was brought to the notice of the administration by the institute, said the officials.

They said about 10,000 litres of acid, 500 litres of phenyl and other dangerous chemicals were seized from the sealed factory.

RR-CAT, a unit of the DAE, is engaged in research and development in non-nuclear front line research areas of lasers, particle accelerators and related technologies.