Illegal felling of trees: Petition filed against UP govt before NGT

Mathura, Sep 26 (PTI) A petition has been filed against the Uttar Pradesh government before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) owing to egregious environmental violation involving illegal felling of more than 454 trees at Dalmia farms Chhatikara Vrindavan road Mathura falling under Taj Trapezium zone on the night of September 18 and 19, an advocate of the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

“The trees devastated by using machines and hundreds of labourers include rare species of sacred, spiritual and ecological importance such as neem, peepal, amla, kadamb, Jamun etc.”, said advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami, the plaintiff.

In the plaint, filed on September 23, it is also said that the deforestation has not only led to tragic demise of hundreds of snakes, national bird peacocks and other birds, but it has also caused environmental degradation inversely impacting the local ecosystem.

It has been prayed in the plaint to take cognisance of illegal cutting of trees in Taj Trapezium zone.

“Direct and immediate investigation by an independent agency, order for replantation of double number of trees, suspend all commercial activity, impose heavy penalties and criminal action against individuals, builders and authorities responsible for this unlawful act, issue punitive measures under the M.C Mehta orders for the violation of the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) regulations and environmental guidelines set by honourable court” said the plaint filed before the NGT court.

The next hearing of the plaint (Original application No 1191/2024) has been set for November 30, said Goswami, a resident of Nandgaon, Mathura.