Illegal firearms factory busted in Bihar, 5 held

Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) An illegal firearms manufacturing factory was busted in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, and five people were arrested in this connection, Kolkata Police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Kolkata Police STF and Bihar Police raided a house in Rahamatbagh village under the Madhusudanpur Police Station limits on Monday evening, and unearthed the unit, a statement said.

The factory was functioning on the first floor of the house, while a spinning mill was set up on the ground floor as a cover, it said.

"A co-owner of the unit and four skilled arms makers were arrested during the operation. Twenty semi-finished country-made 7.65 mm pistols, eight pistol barrels, a lathe machine, two milling machines, a hand grinder and a large quantity of tools and raw materials have been recovered," the statement said.

The arrested persons are all residents of areas under the Kashimbazar Police Station limits in Munger district.

The investigation is underway to trace the supply network and possible links with the illegal arms manufacturing racket, the Kolkata Police added. PTI BSM BDC