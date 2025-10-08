Illegal firecracker factory busted in Lucknow; 1,392 kg explosives seized, 4 held

Lucknow, Oct 8 (PTI) Police here on Wednesday busted an illegal firecracker factory and warehouse and arrested four people, officials here said.

According to a statement, the operation led to the recovery of a cache of 1,392 kilograms of finished and semi-finished firecrackers, explosive materials, and gunpowder.

The police action was initiated during an anti-illegal firecracker drive on the Nagaram road. Based on a tip-off about an auto-rickshaw transporting illicit firecracker materials, the police team intercepted the vehicle.

The driver, Mohammad Rafique alias Munna, was found carrying a large quantity of material and gunpowder.

Upon interrogation, Rafique confessed that he was bringing the material from Raebareli and was illegally manufacturing firecrackers at his home.

Further questioning revealed the involvement of three other people, identified as Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Saleem and Ramzan Ali, in the area who were also operating similar illegal units.

Police teams were formed to raid the locations identified by Rafique, leading to the recovery of explosive material and firecrackers from all sites.

The accused were manufacturing and storing these dangerous materials in densely populated areas, knowingly risking significant loss of life and property.

The arrested were making a living by manufacturing, storing, and selling firecrackers using illegal explosive materials procured from various districts, including Kanpur and Raebareli.

They would conceal the materials within legitimate goods being transported to the Nagaram area before manufacturing the crackers at home and supplying them locally and to nearby districts, the statement said.

Police have registered an FIR against the four and sent them to jail. Further investigation is underway.