Illegal firecracker factory found in Indore district; explosive materials seized

Indore, Jan 20 (PTI) Authorities in Indore district on Tuesday busted an illegal firecracker factory and seized a large quantity of explosive materials, officials said.

The unauthorised firecracker unit was found operating in Jalodia Par village, about 55 kilometres from the district headquarters, they said.

A large quantity of explosive materials, including gunpowder and chemical powder, was seized from the facility, which was operating without a licence or proper safety measures, according to the officials.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Mohan Tripathi told PTI, "A person named Sanjay Vinod has emerged as the suspected operator of this factory. We are investigating the matter." Vinod had previously been arrested under the Explosives Act for illegal firecracker manufacturing and was later released on bail by a court, Tripathi added. PTI HWP MAS RSY