Illegal firecracker factory operating in farmhouse busted in Indore; 1 held

Indore, Dec 17 (PTI) An illegal firecracker manufacturing unit with storage facilities at various locations in Indore district were busted by cops by arresting a man on Wednesday, police officials said.

They said the illegal firecracker manufacturing factory was operating in a 10,000-square-foot farmhouse in Songir village, about 15 km from the district headquarters.

Officials said one Rahul Agarwal (43) had rented the farmhouse from a person and was illegally manufacturing firecrackers there.

They said a large quantity of ready-made firecrackers, approximately 100 kilograms of gunpowder, and two cargo vehicles were seized from the scene.

Sanwer police station in-charge GS Mahobia said, "Agarwal had also built an illegal shed in Panch Deharia village and stored firecrackers. He has been arrested." He said an FIR has been registered against Agarwal under the Explosives Act and relevant provisions of the BNS.