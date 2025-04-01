Illegal firecracker godown turns death trap for MP families; blast sends body parts flying

Palanpur (Gujarat), Apr 1 (PTI) A warehouse that manufactured and stored firecrackers without authorisation turned into a death trap for families from adjoining Madhya Pradesh who had travelled to Gujarat's Banaskantha district in search for livelihood and better future.

At least 21 persons, including children and women, were killed when the warehouse, located in an industrial area near Deesa town, around 30km from the Banaskantha district headquarters, came crashing down on Tuesday following a powerful blast and subsequent blaze, officials said.

The explosion was so intense that it tore apart and threw off the body parts of workers a few hundred metres away from the site, said district collector Mihir Patel.

The death of five children and as many women indicated the families lived in the premises of the godown.

"All the deceased persons were originally from Harda and Dewas districts of Madhya Pradesh," said Patel.

"The blast was so intense that it sent body parts of workers flying 200-300 metres away. The impact brought down the RCC slab of the structure. Even family members of workers staying on the same premises were crushed to death after blocks of slabs fell on them," the collector said.

The children who perished in the incident were aged between three and 12 years, while deceased women were in the 19-50 age group. A three-year-old girl was among six persons who have suffered injuries, police said.

Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said the casualties occurred after the slab of the godown collapsed following the blast, whose cause was under investigation.

"Prima facie, they were stocking firecrackers illegally. Police have registered an FIR, and formed five teams for investigation. A special investigation team (SIT) headed by a deputy SP-level officer has also been formed," the SP said.

Deesa Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Neha Panchal said the godown had initially obtained a licence for storing firecrackers, but it was not renewed after it expired on December 31, 2024, due to lapses.

"They had applied for renewal of the license. After authorities found that the unit lacked proper facilities, the renewal process was put on hold," Panchal said.