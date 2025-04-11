Illegal firecracker manufacturing unit collapses after blast in UP's Badaun, 2 killed

Badaun (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) Two people were killed and two children were injured after an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit, triggered by a fire, collapsed here on Friday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Rahul (35) and Manoj (32), they said.

District Magistrate of Badaun, Nidhi Srivastava, said, "Fireworks were being illegally manufactured at Rahul's residence. A fire broke out in the building due to the stored gunpowder and other materials. As a result, the two-storey building collapsed." Two people were killed in the incident, she said.

"Both bodies were recovered with the help of JCB machines during the rescue operation," she added.

Two young girls, Kiran and Saloni, Rahul's nieces, were injured and have been admitted to the district hospital in critical condition.

The DM also stated that Rahul had a firecracker manufacturing license's was registered Hazratpur two. It had expired and had not been renewed.

"He was operating the unit illegally in this village," Srivastava said.

"No further reports of anyone missing have been received, but the debris is still being cleared. Only after that can we confirm if others are trapped," she added.

Senior police and administrative officials reached the site promptly and launched rescue operations. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.