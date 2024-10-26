Illegal firecrackers seized from house in UP’s Chitrakoot, 1 held

Banda (UP): A large cache of illegal firecrackers were seized from a house in Chitrakoot city ahead of Diwali, leading to the arrest of a man, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Chitrakoot Sadar Kotwali Police Station Upendra Singh said, "Acting on a tip-off, we raided a house in the Jagdishganj locality and recovered firecrackers on Friday night. Kuldeep Gupta was arrested as he could not produce a valid license for storing the firecrackers".

Legal action will be taken against Gupta, said the SHO.