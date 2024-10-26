Advertisment
National

Illegal firecrackers seized from house in UP’s Chitrakoot, 1 held

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Delhi Police has arrested three people and seized more than 1,300 kilograms of illegal firecrackers from several areas of the national capital on Sunday

Representative image

Banda (UP):  A large cache of illegal firecrackers were seized from a house in Chitrakoot city ahead of Diwali, leading to the arrest of a man, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Station House Officer (SHO) of Chitrakoot Sadar Kotwali Police Station Upendra Singh said, "Acting on a tip-off, we raided a house in the Jagdishganj locality and recovered firecrackers on Friday night. Kuldeep Gupta was arrested as he could not produce a valid license for storing the firecrackers".

Legal action will be taken against Gupta, said the SHO.

Uttar Pradesh Diwali firecrackers Chitrakoot
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe