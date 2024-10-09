Illegal firecrackers seized from warehouse in UP's Kaushambi, 1 held

Kaushambi, Oct 9 (PTI) A large cache of illegal firecrackers and explosives was seized from a warehouse here, ahead of Diwali, police said on Wednesday.

"During the raid, a person named Naushad Ali, who owns the warehouse, was arrested. He neither has a license for manufacturing nor for storing firecrackers," said a police official.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the warehouse located behind the Public Inter College in Manoori Bazaar and recovered four sacks of gunpowder, 20 sacks of coal, and 35 sacks filled with manufactured and semi-manufactured firecrackers, they said.

A case has been registered against him under the Explosives Act, and further action is being taken, the official added.

On Tuesday, the UP police had seized huge quantities of illegal crackers and explosive materials in Gonda and Shahjahanpur districts, according to officials.

On Monday, three people were killed after an explosion at an illegal firecracker-making unit in Gonda, while six persons lost their lives in a similar blast in Bareilly on October 3.

In light of such incidents, the UP Police had directed officials across the state to check illegal firecrackers-making units and take action against those involved in it. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG