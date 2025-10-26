Illegal fishing: Two boats fined Rs 3.4 lakh in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 26 (PTI) The Fisheries Department has taken two boats into custody and imposed a fine of Rs 3.4 lakh for engaging in fishing using banned nets and high-voltage light equipment at harbours here, officials said on Sunday.

The boats — ‘Love Mary’ and ‘Shivadam’ — were caught during separate patrols on Saturday.

A team led by V Suneera, Assistant Director, Beypore Fisheries Station, took ‘Love Mary’ boat into custody while patrolling the Beypore harbour area after it was found using high-voltage lights for fishing.

A fine of Rs 90,000 was collected from the boat owner.

During another patrol near the Puthiyappa harbour, officials seized ‘Shivadam’ for fishing with banned nets and for failing to use the required square mesh code end.

The boat, taken into custody by Fisheries Extension Officer Shyam Chand, was fined Rs 2.5 lakh, officials said.

Marine Enforcement Sub-Inspector of Guard T K Rajesh, Fisheries Head Guard M K Haridasan, and Fisheries Guards M Bibin, Y Jeendas, and K Arun also took part in the patrol operations at both harbours.