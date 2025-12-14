Illegal foreign liquor, drugs worth Rs 65 lakh seized in Jharkhand, 2 held

Latehar/Hazaribag, Dec 14 (PTI) The Jharkhand Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Hazaribag, and seized illegal foreign liquor and contraband worth around Rs 65 lakh from two locations in the state, officials said on Sunday.

In Hazaribag, acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a car near Canary Hill under Korra police station limits on Saturday.

Upon search of the vehicle, the two accused, residents of the Barhi police station area, were found with 20 kg of doda (poppy husk) and 2 kg of opium, valued at around Rs 15 lakh, police said.

The car, three mobile phones, and Rs 5,500 in cash were also seized, SDPO Amit Anand said.

An FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Meanwhile, in Latehar district, over 1,000 cartons of illegal foreign liquor worth around Rs 50 lakh were recovered after a container truck overturned under Chandwa police station limits.

The liquor was concealed under cement sacks.

The driver attempted to flee on spotting the checking team near Devnad Bridge, lost control of the vehicle and the truck overturned.

Both the driver and his helper managed to escaped, Chandwa station officer-in-charge Randhir Kumar said.

The truck has been seized and raids are ongoing to nab the absconding accused, he added. PTI CORR RPS RBT