Illegal foreign liquor worth Rs 1 cr seized in Jharkhand’s Garhwa, one held

Garhwa, Dec 18 (PTI) Police seized a container truck carrying illegal foreign liquor worth around Rs 1 crore in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district and arrested the driver on Thursday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off that a large consignment of liquor was being transported to Bihar via Garhwa, the police intercepted the vehicle near a hotel on National Highway-39 under the jurisdiction of Meral police station during a routine checking drive.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Neeraj Kumar said the liquor was being transported from Chandigarh to Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

“A total of 25,440 bottles of foreign liquor packed in 1,080 cases have been recovered from the container truck,” he said, adding that the estimated market value of the seized liquor is around Rs 1 crore.

The driver, a resident of Barmer district in Rajasthan, has been arrested, and an FIR registered at Meral police station in connection with the seizure.