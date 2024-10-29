Illegal groundwater extraction in Prayagraj: NGT tells DM to take action within 60 days

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Prayagraj district magistrate to take action within 60 days after a plea claimed nothing had been done on illegal extraction of groundwater there.

On October 17, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel noted as it didn't fix a time-limit in an order on August 13, 2024, the applicant's grievance had remained unaddressed.

"Hence, we dispose of the execution application with a further direction to the DM to do the needful within 60 days from the date of receipt of a copy of this order," the bench said.

The petition claimed groundwater was being extracted in the district without obtaining a no-objection certificate from the district groundwater management council and in violation of the Uttar Pradesh Ground Water (Management and Regulation) Act.

The tribunal in its previous order had directed the DM to consider the issue, ascertain the correct factual position and take appropriate action expeditiously.

The petitioner again moved the tribunal, saying despite the directions no action had been taken. PTI MNR AMK