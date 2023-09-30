Illegal gutkha manufacturing unit busted in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Berhampur (Odisha), Sep 30 (PTI) Odisha police has unearthed an illegal gutkha manufacturing unit at Tulasi Bihar-Ralab Road under Golanthara police station limits in Ganjam district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, Golanthara police on Friday raided a house where the gutkha was manufactured illegally. Besides stocked gutkha, they also seized a huge quantity of raw materials. Three persons have been arrested in this connection, police said.

The accused were identified as Niranjan Pradhan (27), Ram Chandra Dash (40) and K Sriramulu Reddy (43). Other persons involved in the illegal activities would be arrested soon, police said.

Finished products, raw materials, machinery to prepare gutkha, packing machines, empty pouches and other incriminating articles worth around Rs 10 lakh were seized from the spot, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said.

He said the unit was operating in the area from a rented house for the last three months.

The accused were booked under sections of Food Safety and Standard Act-2006, Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA)-2003 and different sections of IPC.

Odisha government had banned the manufacture, sale, storage and distribution of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine as one of the ingredients by whatever name available in the market since January 3, 2013. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB