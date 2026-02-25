Illegal hawkers in Thane face action as video clip of drunk vendor goes viral

Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) The Thane civic body on Wednesday carried out a massive anti-encroachment in Kolbad area, a day after a video clip showing an allegedly drunk fish vendor creating a nuisance under a flyover went viral.

The video captured the fish seller purportedly urinating at the spot while selling fish.

In response, civic authorities launched a crackdown, removing makeshift stalls and seizing goods belonging to vendors, officials said.

Several hawkers fled the scene with crates and baskets balanced on their heads as the civic team advanced to clear the area.

Civic officials stated that the action was part of routine enforcement against illegal encroachments and to maintain hygiene and public order. PTI COR NSK