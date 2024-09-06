Illegal hoardings, encroachments demolished in South Delhi market

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Authorities carried out a demolition drive in a South Delhi market on Friday against illegal hoardings and encroachments by shop owners, prompting local traders to stage a protest.

The drive was conducted amid heavy heavy police deployment in the market of the Deoli locality against illegal encroachment alongside the main street.

There was no immediate confirmation on the agency which carried out the demolition drive.

Visuals from the spot showed bulldozers in action as they removed hoardings mounted on shops and any other construction that extended onto the road.

A large crowd had gathered at the site causing traffic jam on the road.

Police personnel, including traffic police, were deployed to prevent any untoward incident, visuals recorded by PTI Videos showed.

"Due to the encroachment on the road by several shop owners, regular traffic jams were observed on the Deoli road. The action was taken to remove the encroachment and clear any obstruction," an official on the spot said. As the demolition drive progressed, shop owners and traders raised objection and protested against the action. PTI SJJ RPA