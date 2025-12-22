Illegal house of criminal razed in Gurugram: Police

Gurugram, Dec 22 (PTI) Gurugram Police on Monday demolished the house of a man accused of organised crimes, including murder and extortion, in the presence of district administration, saying it was built "illegally", officials said.

Narender alias Sonu Rathi (39) was a "history-sheeter" with 19 cases in different police stations and was out on bail, they said. He is also accused of shooting dead gangster Ashok Rathi in 2019.

Police alleged that Sonu Rathi had constructed an "illegal" house on a plot of 1000 square yards near his village, Alipur, without any permission.

A team of police along with an Gurugram Municipal Corporation enforcement team reached the house on Monday and razed it. Hundreds of cops were deployed for the demolition drive, they added.

According to the police, Sonu Rathi's criminal history goes back to 2011. He has been involved in gang feuds, disputes over financial transactions, and rivalry with gangster Ashok Rathi, who was also from Alipur village.

Ashok Rathi was shot dead in his house in Alipur over their rivalry on November 16, 2019, police said. The matter is currently pending in the court.

"After Ashok Rathi's murder, Sonu Rathi and his associates Salim, Rohit alias Bobby, etc. operated an organised crime gang. He faces serious charges, including illegal arms dealing, extortion, ransom, kidnapping and attempt to kidnap, murder and attempt to murder, attack on police party, illegal possession and firing," the police spokesperson said.

The police team razed his "illegal house" near his village, the official added.