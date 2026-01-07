'Illegal' house of deceased criminal demolished in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 7 (PTI) Continuing their crackdown on organised criminals, district authorities on Wednesday demolished an "illegal" house built by criminal Kushalpal on government land in Sector 35 here, police said.

The land, spanning 400 square yards, belonged to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), they said.

The demolition was carried out by a team comprising District Town Planner (DTP) RS Batth, HSIIDC SDO Ram Niwas, other senior officials and local police.

According to the police, Kushalpal, a resident of Begumpur Khatola village, died of an illness about two months ago. Investigations revealed that he had occupied the HSIIDC land and constructed the house using proceeds from criminal activities, they said.

Kushalpal had a long criminal record, with 21 cases registered against him in Haryana and Rajasthan, the police said, adding that he had been involved in serious crimes such as murder, intimidation, assault, drug trafficking and possession of illegal weapons.

He had been imprisoned on several occasions before his death, they added.

A spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said a detailed profile has been compiled of criminals who have acquired property through illegal means.

Concrete steps are being taken to demolish all such constructions and seize properties linked to criminal activities, the spokesperson added. PTI COR AKY