Illegal immigrants now meddling in India's electoral process: Vice President Dhankhar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), Feb 22 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday claimed that illegal immigrants are interfering in the country's electoral process, and there should be awareness about this.

In apparent reference to the recent deportation of illegal immigrants by the United States government, he said every Indian should ask when this process would begin in our country.

Dhankhar was speaking at the 65th convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here.

"Crores of people who have no right to live in India are living here...They are making their livelihood here. They are making demands on our resources. On our education, health sector, housing sector. Now things have gone further. They are intervening in our electoral process," said the vice president.

"It is the duty of all of us that we spread a mentality (`manasikta') in the country, create such an atmosphere....that every Indian becomes alert to this," he said.

Without referring to the United States, he said some countries recently deported Indian nationals who had been "taken there through deception." "A question should occur to every Indian -- when would we start doing this?" Dhankhar said. The youth should act as a powerful pressure group and ask the public representatives and government if they are doing their job, the vice president said.

"Nationalism is our religion and topmost priority," the vice president said.

Dhankhar also touched on the issue of religious conversions, stating that a person can follow any religion, but conversions are taking place through temptation.

The intention was to gain supremacy by changing the demography of India, he claimed, adding that majority communities in some countries were finished off due to "demographic invasion." In an apparent reference to alleged USAID funding for raising voter turnout in India, the vice president said there was now "authoritative" disclosure that elections were sought to be manipulated.

There should be "deep, thorough, micro-level investigation" to expose those trying to manipulate the democracy in the country, he added.

Talking about India's aim to become a developed country, he said the challenges in the way are surmountable.

"We will have to increase our per capita income eight-fold, and therefore all of us must move fast and with commitment. That commitment requires we should believe in our nation. Commitment to nationalism is non-negotiable because it is directly connected to our freedom," he added.

He also referred to the renaming of Aurangabad (a name derived from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb) as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and said the country was securing its glory, albeit belatedly.

Students who are passing out should maintain their connection with the varsity, Dhankhar advised.

In the last one decade, the country has witnessed "exponential economic rise, phenomenal infrastructural upsurge, deep digitization and technology penetration," he said, adding that no other country has grown at such a speed during this period.

"This nation is therefore full of hope and possibility. This nation is no longer a nation with potential, but (it is a nation) on rise which is unstoppable. People of this country have toilets in every house, gas connection in every house, internet connections, road connectivity. Infrastructure connectivity is making life easier. Our access, adaptation to technology is remarkable.... policies of the government make enormous opportunities available to you. If you have an idea, the government policies will handhold you," Dhankhar said.

Start-ups in tier 2 and 3 cities are coming from ordinary families and not business families, he noted.

The vice president also said that social transformation will follow when there is social harmony. "Social harmony will define unity in diversity. Let us generate social harmony at all costs," he added. PTI AW KRK