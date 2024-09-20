Illegal immigrants to become majority in 25-30 years if unchecked: Shah in J''khand

Giridih, Sep 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lashed out at the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand for allegedly encouraging "rampant infiltration" and cautioned that if not checked, illegal immigrants will become a majority in the state in the next 25-30 years.

He also alleged that infiltrators were "destroying the tribal culture and identity" and promised to chase them out of the state.

Shah claimed that the BJP would form the government in the state with a two-third majority in the upcoming assembly elections.

"If infiltration is not checked, illegal immigrants will become the majority in Jharkhand in the coming 25-30 years. There is no place for infiltrators in the state. They are marrying our daughters, grabbing land and destroying rich tribal culture and heritage...we will drive each one of them out...Let lotus bloom here," Shah said.

"The BJP is going to form the government in Jharkhand with a two-third majority", he said, adding that corruption has reached its peak in the state and it is time to give the ruling JMM a befitting reply.

The JMM-led government has "meted out injustice to tribals, Dalit, women and others in the state, he alleged.

"It was paradoxical that a rich state like Jharkhand, which has the capacity to fill the country's treasury, has been experiencing a mass exodus of its youths in search of greener pastures," he said.

Shah said the UPA regime at the Centre gave "only Rs 84,000 crore to Jharkhand in 10 years while PM Modi sanctioned Rs 3.81 lakh crore".

"We will check the ‘Ganga river of corruption’ in Jharkhand and prevent it from merging with the sea. We will hang corrupt people upside down and will make Jharkhand the number one state in the country," he said.

This was the second rally by Shah in the state where the saffron party planned 'Parivartan Yatra' ahead of the assembly elections due later this year.

With an eye on the assembly elections, the opposition BJP would launch six 'Parivartan' processions to reach out to the people and "expose the failures" of the JMM-led government in the state.

These yatras will cover 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts before concluding on October 2.

Around 50 national and state-level leaders of the BJP, including chief ministers of several states, are expected to participate in such rallies. PTI NAM SAN BDC