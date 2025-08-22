Illegal liquor worth over Rs 1 crore seized in UP's Kaushambi, 2 held

Kaushambi (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district have seized illegal liquor worth more than Rs 1 crore from a truck transporting the consignment from Punjab to Bihar and arrested two persons, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said the seizure was made following a tip-off that a truck carrying English liquor was passing through Kaushambi, Chitrakoot and Satna-Rewa on its way to Bihar.

Acting on the information, a police team from Mahva Ghat police station reached Dhata Mor. When the truck was intercepted near Dhata Tiraha on Manjhanpur road, the driver and his aide attempted to flee but were caught, Kumar said.

The arrested persons were identified as Ramesh Kumar and Pappu Ram, both residents of Bamrala village in Sedhwa police station area of Barmer district, Rajasthan. During interrogation, they admitted that the liquor was being transported from Punjab to Bihar.

The SP said the truck was carrying 809 cartons of English liquor, manufactured by Chandigarh Distillers Limited, Mohali, Punjab. The seized liquor is estimated to be worth over Rs 1 crore.

A case has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway, he added.