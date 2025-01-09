Illegal liquor worth Rs 30 lakh seized, 2 arrested in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle illegal liquor worth Rs 30 lakh in a truck in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Thursday.

The value of the seized liquor is estimated to be Rs 30 lakh, they said.

The officers of Pander Police Station seized 239 cartons of illegal English liquor of various brands manufactured in Haryana from a truck during patrolling late Wednesday night, said Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh.

The accused Sarook and Mohammad Shaukin -- both residents of Haryana -- were arrested, he added.

The illegal liquor was being transported by making two parts on top of the cabin and in the body of the truck. 11 different types of liquor were found during the search, said Singh.

The liquor and the truck have been seized and further investigation is on into the matter, police said. PTI AG AS AS