Illegal LPG cylinder godown busted in Delhi's Narela; 1 held

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly running an illegal LPG cylinder godown in outer-north Delhi's Narela area, police said.

Police recovered at least 529 gas cylinders, nine gas-refilling pumps, two electric weight machines, and five commercial vehicles used for transporting gas cylinders from godown, they said.

Santosh Kumar Bhagat (47), a resident of Sanjay Colony was found to be previously involved in 15 criminal cases, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

During the search of the godown around 529 Gas cylinders including commercial as well as domestic were found stored in the godown.

"There were nine electric pumps which were used in filling the commercial gas cylinder from domestic gas cylinders. The team from Food Safety and Consumer Affairs was informed and called on the spot," Singh said.

"All the gas cylinders were handed over to the gas agency on 'superdari' (look after) by the Food Safety inspector," the officer added.

A case has been registered under the Essential Commodities Act. Further investigation is in progress. PTI SHB ALK HIG