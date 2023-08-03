Illegal madrasa, 12 shops razed in Bareilly village

Bareilly (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) The district authorities on Thursday razed a madrasa and 12 shops constructed allegedly illegally on the gram sabha land in Ruppur Paiga village in Nawabganj township here, a senior official said.

Advertisment

SDM Nawabganj Rajesh Chandra said a few years ago, some people had occupied the gram sabha land and built a madrasa in connivance with the village head. They also built a dozen shops and rented them out.

The villagers kept complaining about the illegal structures but nothing was done, the SDM said.

He said that on March 17, during a Chaupal in which District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi was also present, villagers again complained about the illegal construction and an investigation was taken up, the SDM said.

Advertisment

The investigation led to the conclusion that the structures were illegal and the District Magistrate directed Nawabganj SDM to take action.

The Nawabganj SDM handed over a notice to the madrasa operators about 15 days ago about the impending demolition.

They also asked the occupants of the shops and the madrasa to vacate them immediately but nothing was done.

The administration on Thursday deployed four JCB machines and razed the illegal constructions. PTI COR SAB VN VN