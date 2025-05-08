'Illegal' madrasa razed in UP's Shravasti, 2 more sealed elsewhere

Lucknow, May 8 (PTI) An "illegal" madrasa built on government land in Bhagwanpur Bhaisahi village of Shravasti district was demolished and two more sealed on Thursday, the government on Thursday said.

The action was part of an Uttar Pradesh government drive against illegal occupations and unrecognised religious institutions in districts bordering Nepal.

A special campaign was launched by the local district and police administrations in Shravasti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Maharajganj, and Lakhimpur Kheri.

According to an official statement, the Shravasti district administration said an illegally constructed madrasa in Bhaisahi village of Tehsil Jamunaha was demolished on Thursday.

Two more unrecognised madrasas built on private land were identified and sealed.

In Maharajganj, authorities identified an illegal madrasa and served its keeper a notice.

One illegal madrasa was demolished in the district's Pokharbhinda village under the Tehsil Nautanwa.

To date, action has been taken against a total of 28 madrasas, nine mosques, six mazars, and one Eidgah in the district.

The Balrampur administration stated that two illegally constructed mazaars were demolished in Majhgawan village, and one more was razed in Jungle Balrampur.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, five madrasas operating on private land without proper authorisation were identified. All five illegal madrasas have been sealed, and the illegally constructed mosque has been demolished. PTI CDN VN VN