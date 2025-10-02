Illegal marriage hall on pond land demolished in Sambhal; committee given 4 days for mosque removal

Sambhal (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Thursday demolished a marriage hall and a madrassa constructed illegally on pond land in Raa Ya village under Asmoli police station limits, officials said.

The district administration has also given four days to remove encroachment from a mosque built illegally on reserved land.

Members of the mosque committee have reportedly begun the demolition process on their own, officials said.

Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh said the demolition of the marriage hall was ordered by his court, along with the removal of the illegally-constructed mosque on reserved land.

"The marriage hall, built over approximately 2,300 sq m, has been demolished. The mosque committee had requested four days' time to remove the encroachment, which was granted by the district magistrate. The committee has since begun dismantling the structure voluntarily," Singh said.

He added that two notices had previously been issued to the occupants, and although they appeared in proceedings, they failed to present ownership documents. A demolition order was issued on September 2, followed by a 30-day grace period.

The mosque structure occupies around 550 sq m, Singh said.

Yaseen, a member of the mosque committee and a resident of Raa Ya Buzurg village, confirmed that an agreement was reached with the administration to vacate the land within four days.

"We have initiated the process of dismantling the mosque ourselves," he said.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said the land in question is classified as pond area.

"Despite being given a 30-day notice to remove the encroachment voluntarily, no action was taken. Following this, the administration proceeded with demolition. Drone surveillance was used in the area, and public announcements were made in nearby villages," he said.

He added that both the marriage hall and the madrassa were deemed illegal and have now been removed by the encroachment removal team.

District Magistrate Rajendra Peasiya said that anti-encroachment drives are underway across the district. "Under Section 67, notices were issued regarding plot number 691, which is registered as pond land covering 2,310 sq m." "The case was being heard for the past three to four months, and 30 days had been granted for compliance. The revenue team was present on site for today's demolition," he said. PTI COR KIS ZMN