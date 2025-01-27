Illegal migrants pose security threat to India: V-P Dhankhar

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said illegal migrants pose a security threat to the country, asserting that such people can never get wedded to our nationalism.

Addressing a group of Rajya Sabha interns here, Dhankhar said such people are a threat to India's democracy because they are "trying to influence our electoral system".

"They are also threat to our societal harmony, to our nation's security," an official statement said quoting Dhankhar.

"We have to see the challenges. The challenge to the nation is (that) millions of illegal migrants are living in our land. Millions! Is it not a challenge to our sovereignty? Such kind of people will never be wedded to our nationalism.

"They use our resources of health, education, and other facilities. They engage in jobs meant for our people. I expect everyone in the government to take a severe look at this. This problem and resolution of it cannot be delayed even by a day. How can a nation suffer illegal migrants in millions," Dhankhar wondered.

Drawing attention to the enlarging basket of opportunities for the youth, Dhankhar said people of the country have tasted development for the first time because they now have a toilet in their house, a gas connection in the kitchen, access to the internet, road connectivity, and air connectivity. PTI NAB ARI