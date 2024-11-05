Illegal mining in Bihar’s Rohtas district: NGT forms panel

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel to look into the alleged illegal sand mining on river Son in Bihar’s Rohtas district and submit a "factual report" within six weeks.

The green body was hearing a plea claiming unauthorised mining in the river by construction of temporary dams in Amiyavar’s block Nasirganj village to Tilouthu which obstructed the river’s flow besides damaging the waterbody’s flora and fauna.

In its order passed on Monday, a bench of judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad said, "From the allegations made in the complaint, we are prima facie satisfied that a substantial question relating to the environment has arisen, but, before taking any further action in the matter, we find it appropriate to obtain a factual report for which we constitute a joint committee." The committee members were the District Magistrate of Rohtas, Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the tribunal said.

It said that the CPCB will be the nodal authority for coordination and compliance.

"The committee shall visit the area concerned, collect relevant information and submit a factual report within six weeks," the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted on December 23 for further proceedings. PTI MNR RT RT