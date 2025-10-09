Illegal Mining: Karnataka govt appoints ex-IAS officer Krishna Rao as Recovery Commissioner

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (PTI) The Karnataka Government has appointed retired IAS officer G V Krishna Rao, former Additional Chief Secretary, as the recovery commissioner to confiscate, forfeit and attach properties derived from illegal mining activities, a government order said.

This appointment is made under The Karnataka Appointment of Recovery Commissioners for Seizure and Confiscation of Property arising from Illegal Mining and Proceeds of Crime Act, 2025, it added.

According to a recent notification issued by the Commerce and Industries Department (Mines), the Act provides for the confiscation, forfeiture, and attachment of properties derived from illegal mining activities, organised crime, and criminal proceeds.

It empowers the State Government to appoint a Recovery Commissioner not below the rank of Additional Chief Secretary, either serving or retired.

In a related order issued recently, the Government fixed the pay and service terms of Krishna Rao. He will receive a monthly salary of Rs 2,95,256 that includes Rs 1,04,006 as basic pay, along with dearness and house rent allowances calculated on his last drawn pay of Rs 2,25,000. PTI GMS ADB