Illegal mining raises flood threat along Yamuna in Haryana: Surjewala

Yamunanagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Sunday that rampant illegal mining along the Yamuna river in Haryana has increased the risk of flooding and caused widespread distress to local residents.

Unchecked mining activity in areas such as Jathlana has damaged the riverbed, altered the natural course of the Yamuna and led to erosion of riverbanks, posing a serious flood threat to nearby villages, he posted on X.

The illegal operations have also caused losses to the state exchequer, he said.

Residents alleged that illegal mining is being carried out in an unregulated manner, worsening the situation even as people are still recovering from the devastation caused by recent floods, he said.

They fear that continued mining could trigger fresh flooding in the coming monsoon, he said.

Villagers have alleged a nexus between mining mafias and government officials, he said.

In Belgadh and nearby areas, illegal mining is allegedly being carried out even on private agricultural land, he said, adding farmers have narrated cases of severe losses due to erosion and sand deposition.

A farmer from Kanyawala village said he had already lost around 10 acres of land to river erosion during floods, and illegal mining has now accelerated the loss of his remaining farmland, Surjewala said.

Residents alleged that when they try to stop illegal mining on their land, they face threats and violence from mining operators, he said.

Overall, locals accused the BJP-led government of allowing illegal mining to continue due to corruption and alleged collusion, putting both livelihoods and public safety at risk, he said.