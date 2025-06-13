Illegal nursing home run by woman without medical certification sealed in UP's Bhadohi, probe on

Bhadohi (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) Authorities have sealed an illegal nursing home and clinic being operated by a woman without valid medical qualification in Uttar Pradesh's Bhaodhi district, officials said on Friday.

A case has been registered against the alleged practitioner, Sarojini Jaiswal, who failed to present any genuine medical degree or health department registration during the inspection, they said.

Cheif Medical Officer (CMO) Santosh Kumar Chak said that following a complaint, Dr. Ashutosh Kumar Pandey, Superintendent of the Community Health Centre, investigated the facility located in Doctor Colony the Gopiganj area.

Chak explained that the complaint alleged that some touts were diverting pregnant women from the government hospital to Sarojini Jaiswal's nursing home, located right opposite the Community Health Centre, for deliveries.

The involvement of government employees in the racket is also being investigated and strict action would be taken against those found guilty, he added.

Gopaiganj Station House Officer Amit Kumar Singh confirmed that the medical facility was sealed on Thursday after inspection and a case was registered against Jaiswal based on the complaint lodged by Superintendent Pandey. Further investigation is underway, the officer said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ