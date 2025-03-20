Illegal online circulation of 'Chhaava': Unidentified persons booked by cyber cops

Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Unidentified persons have been booked for illegal circulation of Hindi film "Chhaava" on digital platforms through the creation of multiple links, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The film, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is among the biggest hits of recent years.

The case was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Copyright Act, Cinematograph Act and Information Technology Act with South Region Cyber Police on the complaint of the chief executive officer of an anti-piracy agency, he added.

"Our probe has found that unidentified persons have created 1,818 internet links to circulate the film, thereby violating copyright laws and also impacting its theatrical distribution. Cyber police as begun tracking down IP addresses of these links," the official said. PTI DC BNM