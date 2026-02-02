Illegal parking hampering fire, rescue ops to invite FIR: BMC

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a stern warning that vehicle owners would face police action, including FIRs, if unauthorised parking obstructs firefighting or rescue operations in the city.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, during a meeting, has ordered action against vehicle owners if illegal parking causes a delay in fire engines or rescue vehicles reaching disaster sites.

The civic body, in a release, said that there had been several instances of fire tenders facing difficulty in reaching incident spots due to vehicles parked on the roadside.

As per the new directions, if illegal parking is found to have caused a delay in fire or disaster response, the concerned fire officer will photograph the obstructing vehicle along with its registration number and lodge a complaint at police stations for registration of a first information report.

The move aims to deter illegal parking, create public awareness and ensure faster emergency response by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the release stated.

The civic body has also set up a mechanism to deal with citizens' complaints about unauthorised parking.

Such complaints received by the fire brigade will be forwarded to the local police station, traffic police and the concerned ward office for appropriate action, the release said. PTI KK ARU