Illegal pharma opioid network unearthed, 6 arrested: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday said it has unearthed an illegal opioid supply network with the arrest of six persons and seized Tramadol tablets from their possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that Amritsar Police unearthed the Tramadol supply chain, which originated from a small recovery of 35 tablets in Amritsar and led to a manufacturing unit in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

"Six arrests were made based on sequential disclosures and raids, including chemists, distributors and the plant head of Lucent Biotech Ltd. Further investigation is underway," the DGP said in a post on X.

Police seized over 70,000 Tramadol tablets, Rs 7.65 lakh in cash and 325 kg of raw material used for manufacturing the drug.

"The seized strips bore 'government supply only -- not for sale' tag, raising serious concerns about illegal diversion of medical stock," the DGP said. PTI CHS ARI