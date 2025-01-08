Illegal poppy farm destroyed in Manipur's Churachandpur

Imphal, Jan 8 (PTI) Poppy plants over four acre were destroyed in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Wednesday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

The cultivation was done on the Haopi Mollen Hill, he said.

A joint team of the police, Forest Department and Assam Rifles destroyed the poppy plants, he added.

"While no arrests were made, 10 poppy pods were seized, and formalities were completed at Sangaikot Police Station. The yield, estimated at 12 kg if harvested, highlights the importance of such actions in the War on Drugs," Singh said in a post on X.

Addressing a programme during the day, Singh said appropriate action will be taken against people spreading rumours on social media.

"I have come to know that some people are spreading rumours through social media to create enmity between two communities. I have instructed departments concerned to identify the culprits and take appropriate action," he said.

"The state government is committed to taking stringent action against anyone found guilty of causing unrest through malicious rumours and misinformation," he said. PTI CORR SOM