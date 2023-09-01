Illegal portions of house of man accused of shooting dead two persons in Indore demolished; Karni Sena protests administration's move

Indore, Sep 1 (PTI) The illegal parts of the house of a man accused of shooting dead two persons amid a fight over dogs in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on August 17 were demolished by the local administration on Friday, an official said.

Rajpal Singh Rajawat, who worked as a security guard at the local branch of Bank of Baroda, had fired from his licensed 12-bore gun in Khajrana police station limits, killing Rahul Verma (28) and his brother-in-law Vimal Amcha (35) and injuring six persons.

The illegal portions of his house in Krishnabagh Colony were demolished by civic staff in the presence of police, the official said.

Incidentally, Anurag Pratap Singh Raghav, the MP president of Shri Rajput Karni Sena, arrived while the demolition was underway and protested the move by the civic administration.

"The demolition is affecting Rajawat's family members who have no connection to the double murder," Raghav claimed.

On the other hand, Pramod, the elder brother of victim Vimal Amcha, alleged only half the illegal portions were demolished due to pressure from the Karni Sena.

"The entire illegal construction in Rajawat's house must be demolished," Pramod said.

Rajawat, his son Sudhir and nephew Shubham are currently in jail in connection with the double murder. PTI HWP MAS BNM BNM