'Illegal' private hospital sealed in UP's Sultanpur; three post-surgery patients shifted to CHC

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) A private hospital operating "illegally" from a rented building in Chanda area of this district was sealed on Thursday, officials said.

Three patients who were found admitted after undergoing surgeries were shifted to a community health centre for further treatment, they said.

The action followed a complaint lodged with Chief Medical Officer Dr Bharat Bhushan about the illegal operation of Ayushi Poly Clinic in the Chanda market area. Acting on Dr Bhushan's instructions, Additional CMO Dr Prabhat Dutt Tiwari led a joint team from the health department and police to inspect the premises.

When the team reached the spot, the hospital operator allegedly fled after being alerted about the raid, the officials said.

During the inspection, three patients who had undergone operations on October 25, 26, and 29 were found admitted in the facility's main hall. The officials said they could not determine which doctor had performed the surgeries.

The hospital staff also failed to produce registration papers or any authorization documents when asked, the officials said.

The additional CMO then arranged for the patients to be shifted by ambulance to the Community Health Centre (CHC), PP Kamaicha, for medical supervision.

Dr Tiwari confirmed that the hospital was operating illegally and that no valid documents were available on site. "The facility has been sealed and further legal action is being initiated," he said. PTI COR KIS KVK KVK