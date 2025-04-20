Illegal propagation of religion in schools? Tapi administration directs preventive action

Tapi (Gujarat), Apr 20 (PTI) Reports about the alleged propagation of particular religion by students, and in some cases, by teachers in schools in tribal-dominated Tapi district have prompted the administration to take steps to prevent such activities.

The district administration has directed officials to take steps to prevent activities towards propagation of a particular religion in primary and secondary schools, following news reports and petitions from various organisations, and social media "that particular religion is being propagated by school children and in some cases by teachers in secondary/primary schools in the district".

"We have directed the District Education Officer (DEO) and District Primary Education Officer (DPEO) to take action against illegal religious activities taking place in schools after we came across certain news reports claiming such activities happening in schools in the district," Collector Vipin Garg stated in a circular issued on April 16.

The collector clarified that the administration has not come across any instances of religious conversion activities.

The collector directed the DEO and the DPEO to ensure schools comply with the directives so that students do not participate in activities such as reciting religious prayers, hymns, or reading books to propagate a particular religion.

The officials have been asked to take strict measures to ensure that "school children and teachers do not directly or indirectly propagate or incite any religion and school premises or nearby areas do not become a ground for any illegal religious gatherings that may cause any disruption to the studies of the students".

Officials are told to ensure unauthorised religious structures are not constructed on the premises of schools and that the replicas, symbols, or images related to a particular religion are not placed in classrooms.

DEO Dhara Patel said the collector has also sought a report regarding news articles concerning religious activities in schools. PTI KA NSK