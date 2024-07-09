'Illegal' resort owned by Azam Khan's family demolished in UP's Rampur

Rampur (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) Authorities on Tuesday used bulldozers to demolish a resort owned by the family of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan which was built "illegally" on the land of a government-owned fertiliser unit here.

Rampur District Magistrate Joginder Singh said the administration took action to free 0.038 hectare of land of the fertilizer unit.

A team of the administration headed by SDM Sadar Monika Singh, along with a large police force, reached the Humsafar Resort in Pasiyapur village of Rampur with bulldozers and after demolishing the outer wall, a building on its premises was also razed, the officials said.

Apart from this, action on an overhead water tank within the boundary of the resort was also taken.

"There are manure pits in the Pasiyapur village. The boundary wall of Humsafar Resort was built taking possession of some of the manure pits. The same has been freed today," the DM said.

Azam Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with an old case.

The action against the resort came after a complaint of Rampur MLA Akash Saxena of the BJP. Earlier, a case was filed in the court of Tehsildar Sadar on behalf of the district administration in which it was said that the resort has 0.038 hectare land of fertilizer unit.

The Tehsildar court ordered to vacate the "illegally" occupied land as well as to recover compensation, but even after this no action was taken.

Two days ago, Saxena had sent a letter to SDM Monika Singh demanding action.