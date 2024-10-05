Illegal sand mining: 23 boats seized in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Oct 5 (PTI) A team of officials from the Department of Mining and Geology carried out a raid at an illegal sand mining site in Mangaluru taluk and seized sand and 23 boats used for mining, estimated to be worth Rs. 46 lakhs on Saturday.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Mangaluru taluk Harshavardhan, the owners of the boats did not carry valid papers and documents, and many people living in the area had complained of overexploitation of resources in the Nethravati River at places including Valachhil, Maripalla, and Pudu.

The boats have been parked at Adyar Katte, closer to the police station. Further investigation is on.

Officials said that there are a few more spots on the Gurupur river within Mangaluru taluk that are also stated to be illegal sand mining hotspots. PTI CORR AMP ROH